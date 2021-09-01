Companies / Property Rebosis says it will soon give details of a potential rescue plan Rebosis says it has reached an agreement with Nedbank to extend expiring debt facilities by a further six months B L Premium

Rebosis Property Fund, which is laden with debt that has eroded 98% of its market value since 2015, said on Wednesday it would “shortly” release details of a potential rescue plan that's been in the works for months.

Led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, Rebosis owns a mix of shopping malls and offices that predominantly let to government...