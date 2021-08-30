Companies / Property MAS Real Estate resumes dividends as tenant sales rise While Covid-19 remains a threat, the mall owner says its assets have proved resilient during the pandemic B L Premium

MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and East European (CEE) countries such as Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, has resumed dividends after being encouraged by the resilience of its malls, particularly open-air ones.

MAS, valued at R13.1bn on the JSE, declared a €5.93c dividend for its year to end-June, about a €40m (R695m) payout, saying tenants sales overall were 7% above prepandemic levels in CEE during the second half of the year...