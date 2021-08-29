Spear aims to own only assets that provide fixed income streams
Reit plans to sell one of its two hotels — the DoubleTree by Hilton — by the end of its 2022 financial year
29 August 2021 - 17:19
The investment case for Western Cape-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) Spear has only strengthened through Covid-19 due to its well-managed mix of high-quality Cape Town assets.
The company, which is the only Reit that invests solely in the Western Cape, intends to sell one of its two hotels by end-February 2022 as it aims to own only assets that provide fixed income streams...
