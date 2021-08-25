Companies / Property Landlords aim to sell vacant city offices for conversion to residential units A total 80% of The Finn properties in Sandown disposed of as demand for homes near business nodes continues BL PREMIUM

A new development, The Finn — located adjacent to Sandton, the richest commercial node in SA — has sold 80% of its housing units in just more than a year, as demand for homes near business nodes continues unabated.

Developer and co-founder of HB Realty Tyron Baird said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday that listed property funds are trying to sell some of their office properties, which would be converted to residential properties...