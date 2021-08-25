Landlords aim to sell vacant city offices for conversion to residential units
A total 80% of The Finn properties in Sandown disposed of as demand for homes near business nodes continues
25 August 2021 - 20:51
A new development, The Finn — located adjacent to Sandton, the richest commercial node in SA — has sold 80% of its housing units in just more than a year, as demand for homes near business nodes continues unabated.
Developer and co-founder of HB Realty Tyron Baird said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday that listed property funds are trying to sell some of their office properties, which would be converted to residential properties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now