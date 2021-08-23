Women dominate home buying in SA, says report
Lightstone data points to the growing purchasing power of women
23 August 2021 - 18:59
The gap between male and female property buyers is widening, with women buying more properties than men in every quarter in the period between January 2019 and June 2021, according to data by Lightstone Properties.
In a trend that points to the growing purchasing power of women, the volume of transactions by women surpassed those by men in 2009. The gap has widened since then and has accelerated in the past two years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now