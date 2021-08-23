Companies / Property Women dominate home buying in SA, says report Lightstone data points to the growing purchasing power of women BL PREMIUM

The gap between male and female property buyers is widening, with women buying more properties than men in every quarter in the period between January 2019 and June 2021, according to data by Lightstone Properties.

In a trend that points to the growing purchasing power of women, the volume of transactions by women surpassed those by men in 2009. The gap has widened since then and has accelerated in the past two years...