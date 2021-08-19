Companies / Property Nepi Rockcastle climbing out of the Covid-19 quagmire The group, which owns R104bn worth of assets across central and Eastern Europe, expects the second half of 2021 to be better than the first BL PREMIUM

Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in central and Eastern Europe (CEE), expects to bounce back in the second half of 2021 after a turbulent first half.

The group saw its dividend fall more than 10% in the six months to end-June, because of the disposal of its Romanian office portfolio and higher finance costs...