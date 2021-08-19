Nepi Rockcastle climbing out of the Covid-19 quagmire
The group, which owns R104bn worth of assets across central and Eastern Europe, expects the second half of 2021 to be better than the first
19 August 2021 - 18:54
Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in central and Eastern Europe (CEE), expects to bounce back in the second half of 2021 after a turbulent first half.
The group saw its dividend fall more than 10% in the six months to end-June, because of the disposal of its Romanian office portfolio and higher finance costs...
