Africrest’s R400m office conversion in Sunninghill almost complete
The private developer is converting the iconic former PwC office complex into hundreds of apartments for young professionals
17 August 2021 - 19:52
Private property developer Africrest has nearly completed the largest conversion of an office to residential property in SA’s history.
The Sunninghill building in Johannesburg, which used to be auditing firm PwC’s Gauteng office, is being converted into a R400m residential building called The Apollo, which will house more than 700 apartments. The conversion is being completed in phases...
