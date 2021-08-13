Growthpoint declines offer for its East European business
SA's largest landlord holds 29.4% of Globalworth Real Estate, an owner of Polish and Romanian offices
13 August 2021 - 13:50
SA's largest landlordGrowthpoint Properties, which has exposure to R157bn of assets across five countries, has declined an offer for its East European business, Globalworth Real Estate Investments.
Globalworth owns offices in Eastern Europe's largest markets — Poland and Romania. It is a listed real estate company, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. ..
