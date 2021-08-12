Lighthouse Capital raises R2.6bn as it targets Western Europe
The landlord will use the funds to partly pay for the acquisition of four malls in France
12 August 2021 - 18:52
Lighthouse Capital, which owns malls in Slovenia and Portugal, raised about R2.6bn on Thursday, over R1bn more than it initially aimed for. It will use the money to buy four malls in France as it looks to benefit from a boom in Western European retail after the region’s vaccination rollout.
The group, formerly known as Greenbay Properties, initially invested in other listed property groups, infrastructure stocks and concessions and three directly held shopping centres — two in Portugal and one in Slovenia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now