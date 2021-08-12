Companies / Property Lighthouse Capital raises R2.6bn as it targets Western Europe The landlord will use the funds to partly pay for the acquisition of four malls in France BL PREMIUM

Lighthouse Capital, which owns malls in Slovenia and Portugal, raised about R2.6bn on Thursday, over R1bn more than it initially aimed for. It will use the money to buy four malls in France as it looks to benefit from a boom in Western European retail after the region’s vaccination rollout.

The group, formerly known as Greenbay Properties, initially invested in other listed property groups, infrastructure stocks and concessions and three directly held shopping centres — two in Portugal and one in Slovenia...