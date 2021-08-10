Sanlam further reduces its stake in Rebosis

Investment manager Sanlam has further reduced its shareholding in Rebosis Property Fund, just as the real estate investment trust tries to regain confidence of investors by selling assets to bring down debt.

Rebosis’s market capitalisation has plummeted to R229m on a combined A-B share basis from about R9bn in 2017.

The company, which is led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, made the announcement on Tuesday, via the JSE’s stock exchange news service.

Rebosis said Sanlam Investment Management, on behalf of its clients, had informed it that Sanlam's stake in Rebosis A shares had been reduced to 4.69%.

Rebosis has a dual-share structure, based on dividends paid. A-linked shareholders receive the lower of the prevailing consumer price inflation rate or 5%. B-linked shareholders are paid whatever is left, with no limit on the potential amount of the payout.

The pension fund manager has been selling out of Rebosis steadily. At the end of 2020, its A shareholding was 10.96%. Its holding of B shares has dropped to to less than 2% from 17.9% over the same period.

Rebosis announced in April that it was in talks with local and offshore investors about a deal, which Ngebulana said were about reducing its debt. In its results for the six months to the end of February,

Rebosis said its loan-to-value (LTV) was 72.2%. LTV measures a property fund’s debt relative to the value of its asset portfolio. Fund managers advocate LTVs not exceeding 40% as a prudent ceiling.

Rebosis, which owns a mix of shopping malls and offices that are mostly leased to the government, reduce its debt to R9.5bn from R9.6bn in the six-month period. Its properties are valued at R13.1bn and include Baywest Shopping Centre and Forest Hill Shopping Centre.

andersona@businesslive.co.za