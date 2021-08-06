Companies / Property Lighthouse Capital dividend jump despite Covid-19 pandemic Lighthouse’s net asset value per share increased 32.2% during the period under review to 47.75 euro cents per share BL PREMIUM

Lighthouse Capital, which owns malls in Slovenia and Portugal, had a strong six month period to end-June 2021, with its distributable earnings growing 13.3% in the period compared with the same period in 2020.

The company reported late on Thursday that it had achieved 1,8095 euro cents of distributable earnings per share in the reporting period, compared with 1,5967c for the six-month interim period to end-March 2020...