Hammerson's losses ease as UK and European economies rebound CEO Rita-Rose Gagné says Hammerson will sell some of its 'noncore assets' so it builds up its cash balance

Hammerson, a landlord that owns malls in the UK and Western Europe, says its profit for the six months to June grew 14% as the markets in which it operates opened up after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) earned an adjusted profit of £20.1m for the six months to June 2021, 14% higher than the £17.7m it earned in the six months to June 2020. ..