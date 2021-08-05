Hammerson’s losses ease as UK and European economies rebound
CEO Rita-Rose Gagné says Hammerson will sell some of its ‘noncore assets’ so it builds up its cash balance
05 August 2021 - 11:27
Hammerson, a landlord that owns malls in the UK and Western Europe, says its profit for the six months to June grew 14% as the markets in which it operates opened up after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) earned an adjusted profit of £20.1m for the six months to June 2021, 14% higher than the £17.7m it earned in the six months to June 2020. ..
