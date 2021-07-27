Companies / Property Equites executives crack a nod for commitment to share ownership Management owns as much as 9% of real estate investment trust’s shares BL PREMIUM

Equites Property Fund executives were lauded at the company’s AGM on Tuesday for their decision to buy more shares in the high-performing real estate investment trust (Reit).

The company, which owns R12bn worth of assets in SA and R7.4bn in the UK, said earlier in 2021 that it wanted to become a globally relevant property fund...