Equites executives crack a nod for commitment to share ownership
Management owns as much as 9% of real estate investment trust’s shares
27 July 2021 - 19:16
Equites Property Fund executives were lauded at the company’s AGM on Tuesday for their decision to buy more shares in the high-performing real estate investment trust (Reit).
The company, which owns R12bn worth of assets in SA and R7.4bn in the UK, said earlier in 2021 that it wanted to become a globally relevant property fund...
