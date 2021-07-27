Capco looks to the future after Brexit and Covid-19
More than R20bn in cash to be used for new acquisitions and improvements to Covent Garden
27 July 2021 - 18:04
Capital & Counties (Capco), owner of the iconic multiuse Covent Garden estate in London, plans to expand further into the British city’s West End.
The listed real estate investment trust (Reit) is sitting on hundreds of millions of pounds in cash that it will use to acquire heritage buildings and other assets in one of London’s premium areas, CEO Ian Hawksworth said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday. ..
