Nepi Rockcastle will have succession plan in place by the time its CEO and CFO leave
The two executives and board have agreed to implement a management succession plan by the time its final results for the year are released
23 July 2021 - 19:19
NEPI Rockcastle, the largest landlord in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) withassets worth €5.8bn (R101bn), has announced a succession plan which includes its CEO and CFO stepping down at the end of 2021.
The group owns a portfolio of more than 50 retail centres including large malls and strip malls, with its core markets in Romania and Poland. It also owns properties in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Czechia and Lithuania...
