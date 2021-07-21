Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Vukile will implement its mall recovery plan

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the effect of last week’s unrest

21 July 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Vukile Property Fund has said that four of its Gauteng malls and two of its KwaZulu-Natal operations were damaged during last week’s unrest.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp about Vukile’s recovery plans.

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the impact on operations due to last week's unrest

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Big business vows to stay in hotspots

Owners say they are rebuilding, repairing and will open again
Business
3 days ago

Landlords beef up security and close malls as looters run amok

More than 200 retail centres have been damaged since the incarceration of Jacob Zuma
Companies
1 week ago

Is listed property’s reputation at risk?

Investors relook at performance metrics as dividends wane and share prices continue to seesaw
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Are malls back in fashion?

Shopping centres are on the rebound and are gaining strong support from a new breed of retailers
Money & Investing
1 month ago

DAVID SHAPIRO: Cristal challengers are outdoing the JSE by a mile

The winners and losers at the halfway stage of the five-share contest
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Toyota’s production line set to restart on Tuesday
Companies
2.
Transnet headaches will cost Kumba billions in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
China’s Evergrande resumes fall as some assets ...
Companies
4.
WeBuyCars plans mega motor showroom with ...
Companies / Property
5.
Woolworths tots up its losses after 11 of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.