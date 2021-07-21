News Leader
WATCH: How Vukile will implement its mall recovery plan
Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the effect of last week’s unrest
21 July 2021 - 08:37
Vukile Property Fund has said that four of its Gauteng malls and two of its KwaZulu-Natal operations were damaged during last week’s unrest.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp about Vukile’s recovery plans.
