WeBuyCars plans mega motor showroom with Ticketpro Dome deal
The company plans to take Joburg music venue back to its roots as permanent showroom for cars
20 July 2021 - 19:56
SA’s biggest second-hand car retailer, WeBuyCars, said on Tuesday it had purchased the Ticketpro Dome from Sasol Pension Fund.
This will allow the company to increase its footprint in Johannesburg...
