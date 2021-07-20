Companies / Property WeBuyCars plans mega motor showroom with Ticketpro Dome deal The company plans to take Joburg music venue back to its roots as permanent showroom for cars BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest second-hand car retailer, WeBuyCars, said on Tuesday it had purchased the Ticketpro Dome from Sasol Pension Fund.

This will allow the company to increase its footprint in Johannesburg...