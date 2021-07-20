Broll CEO says retail should bounce back by Christmas
In the next two to three months, most of the damaged malls should reopen while some would have to be rebuilt after the recent unrest
20 July 2021 - 19:23
Privately owned property manager Broll expects the majority of malls battered by riots and looting last week to reopen by the December festive season now that the unrest has been subdued.
Broll CEO Malcolm Horne said in an interview on Tuesday that 37 of the 400 or more shopping centres it manages were damaged or destroyed during the unrest. Most would be repaired and reopen in the next two to three months but some would have to be rebuilt. ..
