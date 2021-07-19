Companies / Property Renprop warns soaring raw materials prices could slow new projects Large markets are in desperate need of steel and bricks as their economies boom after Covid-19 vaccination rollouts BL PREMIUM

Residential development and management company Renprop says a boom in building material prices and a shortage of products could scupper new residential projects in SA over the next few years.

The absence of new projects had led to a lack of demand for new materials in the past two years. This had led to lack of production of building materials. ..