Renprop warns soaring raw materials prices could slow new projects
Large markets are in desperate need of steel and bricks as their economies boom after Covid-19 vaccination rollouts
19 July 2021 - 20:23
Residential development and management company Renprop says a boom in building material prices and a shortage of products could scupper new residential projects in SA over the next few years.
The absence of new projects had led to a lack of demand for new materials in the past two years. This had led to lack of production of building materials. ..
