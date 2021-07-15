Companies / Property Majority of Redefine malls operating as violence eases Property companies assess damage of violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed landlord Redefine Properties said on Thursday its assets worth about R1.26bn were damaged by this week’s looting.

Since the weekend, violent riots and looting had targeted shopping centres, warehouses and other properties across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulting in huge damages for mall owners, retailers and other businesses. ..