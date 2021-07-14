SA property association calls for return to level 5

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) says the government should place SA under level 5 lockdown restrictions as looting and civil unrest continues in parts of the country.

The chaos had derailed the country’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and it was in people’s best interests for them to be required to stay at home, Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“So far the police and army have not managed the situation well at all. They have been overwhelmed. We need a concerted effort to stop the violence and to protect our citizens,” Gopal said.

Sapoa is SA’s largest property body, with more than 800 members including the owners of listed and private companies, private property owners, as well as facilities providers such as elevators, air conditioning, cleaning and other maintenance services.

The listed property sector is valued at about R380bn.

Gopal said SA remained reliant on the police and the army.

“It's far too dangerous for private security to have to face mobs of hundreds of people. I believe that we need to deploy all 90,000 army personnel. We had done this very recently in level five of the hard lockdown,” he said.

“We need to go back to level five and take the short-term pain. A co-ordinated approach is critical. If we can have people safe in their homes and the military keeping a calm situation on the streets, then this chaos can end,” he added.

Gopal said the protests had also slowed the rollout of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Sapoa president Andrew König, who is also CEO of Redefine Properties which has more than R64bn in local assets, said the damage caused by the riots could amount to billions of rand.

Rebuilding and repairs could take as long as two years, König added.

Estienne de Klerk, the SA CEO of Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest landlord with about R74bn of local assets said all owners were focused on the safety of their tenants and employees

“Communities are standing up to those looters who are violent, amid the lack of law enforcement,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za