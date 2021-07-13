Lighthouse Capital CEO Stephen Delport resigns

Lighthouse Capital, which owns about a fifth of UK mall-owner Hammerson, says CEO Stephen Delport has resigned, having been on leave since April as he sought treatment for a back problem.
Delport was appointed in March 2016, and will be replaced by chief investment officer and executive director Justin Muller with effect from Tuesday...
