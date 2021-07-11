Companies / Property Permanent shift to work-from-home culture unfeasible, say landlords Most South Africans cannot work from home forever and landlords are confident people will return to the office as vaccinating is ramped up BL PREMIUM

South Africans working from home should not expect to do so permanently given the difficulties required to set up this change in most businesses, prominent landlords said on Friday.

This came after former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan tweeted on Thursday that Nedbank had told its staff in an internal e-mail that 60% would be needed at its office at any one time after it adopted a hybrid work from home or office culture...