WATCH: Listed property makes strong comeback in 2021
09 July 2021 - 08:13
SA’s listed property sector has made a strong comeback. The industry has rallied by 23% so far in 2021 after plunging 35% in 2020.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ahmend Motara, senior property analyst at Stanlib, about whether the momentum can be sustained.
Stanlib senior property analyst Ahmed Motara talks to Business Day TV about the property sector
