WATCH: Listed property makes strong comeback in 2021

Stanlib senior property analyst Ahmed Motara talks to Business Day TV about the property sector

09 July 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

SA’s listed property sector has made a strong comeback. The industry has rallied by 23% so far in 2021 after plunging 35% in 2020.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ahmend Motara, senior property analyst at Stanlib, about whether the momentum can be sustained.

