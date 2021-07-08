Companies / Property

Q&A: Hotel entrepreneur ready to face down tough conditions

Marc Wachsberger says the government has run out of rescue funds and needs to allow hotels to trade again

BL PREMIUM
08 July 2021 - 19:00 ALISTAIR ANDERSON

Marc Wachsberger started The Capital Hotel Group in 2008 when SA was at the mercy of the global recession. He believed there was scope to develop a new model of hotel. 

Wachsberger says Capital Hotels’ offerings did not suffer a recession because the company’s model included hybrid hotel and office rooms. These were designed for medium and long term stay corporate travellers, people who rented a room for three months, six months or even a year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now