Companies / Property Q&A: Hotel entrepreneur ready to face down tough conditions Marc Wachsberger says the government has run out of rescue funds and needs to allow hotels to trade again

Marc Wachsberger started The Capital Hotel Group in 2008 when SA was at the mercy of the global recession. He believed there was scope to develop a new model of hotel.

Wachsberger says Capital Hotels’ offerings did not suffer a recession because the company’s model included hybrid hotel and office rooms. These were designed for medium and long term stay corporate travellers, people who rented a room for three months, six months or even a year...