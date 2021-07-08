Q&A: Hotel entrepreneur ready to face down tough conditions
Marc Wachsberger says the government has run out of rescue funds and needs to allow hotels to trade again
08 July 2021 - 19:00
Marc Wachsberger started The Capital Hotel Group in 2008 when SA was at the mercy of the global recession. He believed there was scope to develop a new model of hotel.
Wachsberger says Capital Hotels’ offerings did not suffer a recession because the company’s model included hybrid hotel and office rooms. These were designed for medium and long term stay corporate travellers, people who rented a room for three months, six months or even a year...
