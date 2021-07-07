Companies / Property Europe-focused Sereit lifts quarterly dividend on improved growth outlook The value of Sereit’s directly held properties rose 2.3% or €5.6m, driven by exposure to industrial, data-centre, DIY and grocery sectors BL PREMIUM

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) has reinstated the quarterly dividend to its pre-Covid-19 level of €1.85c per share, citing improving growth outlook and as rental collection rates improved to 94% in the three months to end-March from 89% in the December quarter.

The value of its directly held properties rose by 2.3% or €5.6m driven by exposure to the industrial, data-centre, DIY and grocery sectors, Sereit said in a statement on Wednesday. In all, the total value of its property portfolio stood at €260m...