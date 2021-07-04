Companies / Property Amazon office developers keep Cape Town’s heritage in mind The R4bn project in Cape Town will honour the First Nations of the Western Cape BL PREMIUM

Zenprop, the developers behind Discovery’s multibillion-rand head office, will include numerous heritage features in the soon to be built R4bn head office at the River Club in Cape Town, having listened to the cries of the communities in the historical area who say the development will lie on sacred land.

The controversial development is set to house the SA head office of global retail group Amazon...