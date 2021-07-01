Companies / Property Delta Property Fund says legal wrangles will not derail it The landlord that collects 80% of annual revenue from state tenants says it is in a healthy position despite legal fights with former CEO and founder BL PREMIUM

Delta Property Fund, the largest listed landlord to SA’s government by asset size, says a legal fight with former management will have no bearing on the company’s finances.

CFO Marelise de Lange said in an interview with Business Day on Thursday Delta’s legal team had advised the fund that there was no need to provide for legal costs in case it lost an arbitration against former CEO and founder Sandile Nomvete...