Redefine Properties says rotten operating conditions are starting to ease The likelihood of the landlord paying a dividend will increase if conditions improve

Redefine Properties, SA’s second-largest listed landlord by asset size, said in a report to shareholders on Thursday that the deterioration in its operating conditions appears to have eased in the past six months.

The group, which owns more than R55bn worth of SA assets including Rosebank Towers, Centurion Mall and the prime offices of 155 West Street, Alice Lane and 90 Grayston Drive, released the report after announcing to shareholders that it had embarked on a debt capital markets roadshow...