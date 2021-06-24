Growthpoint’s diverse investment base sees it through Covid storm
The company has kept its relative debt levels in check as certain markets where it has invested managed to reopen after a vaccination rollout
24 June 2021 - 20:06
SA’s largest landlord, Growthpoint Properties, which has exposure to R157bn of assets across five countries, says its diverse investments have helped it not to rack up debt in the past year and that it is on track to pay dividends.
JSE-listed landlords have given their tenants millions in rental concessions since the pandemic gripped SA in early 2020 and prompted the government to implement an economic lockdown...
