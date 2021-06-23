News Leader
WATCH: Why EPP is optimistic about its future prospects
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to take advantage of the improved operating environment
23 June 2021 - 07:38
EPP, which operates malls in Poland, says that it is optimistic about the future.
Poland is making progress with its vaccination programme and easing lockdown restrictions, so consumers can return to shopping centres.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło about the company’s plans.
