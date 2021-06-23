Companies / Property

WATCH: Why EPP is optimistic about its future prospects

EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to take advantage of the improved operating environment

23 June 2021 - 07:38 Business Day TV
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture: SUPPLIED

EPP, which operates malls in Poland, says that it is optimistic about the future.

Poland is making progress with its vaccination programme and easing lockdown restrictions, so consumers can return to shopping centres.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło about the company’s plans.

