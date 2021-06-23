Emira expects returns from its American assets to help offset woes at home
The diversified property is worried that new Covid-19 restrictions will place more pressure on its tenants
23 June 2021 - 20:45
Emira Property Fund is looking to its investments in American community shopping centres to drive its growth.
The diversified real estate investment trust (Reit), which owns high-end commercial properties including Epsom Downs Office Park, Knightsbridge Office Park, Hyde Park Lane and Menlyn Corporate Park, as well as Pretoria shopping centre Wonderpark and Kramerville Corner shopping centre in Sandton, says its SA assets are battling through the pandemic. ..
