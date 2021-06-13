Companies / Property Stenprop aims to be a multi-let industrial specialist by 2022 BL PREMIUM

Stenprop, the JSE-listed UK real estate investment trust (Reit), will be 100% exposed to multi-let industrial (MLI) parks by end-March 2022, the company said on Friday.

The MLI parks sector is thriving as companies prefer to rent MLI units, which they use as hybrid office, manufacturing and assembly space. This is in contrast to renting an office in one building and a factory in another...