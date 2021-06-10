News Leader
WATCH: How Covid relief measures weighed on Vukile
Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the landlord’s financial performance
10 June 2021 - 07:40
Lockdown measures are weighing on Vukile Property Fund. The landlord, which owns shopping malls in SA and Spain, has posted a 20% fall in annual net property income. That decline is largely due to tenant relief measures provided during the pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp.
