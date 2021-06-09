Vukile full-year net rental income dives due to rent concession

Vukile Income Fund, which owns a portfolio of shopping malls in SA and Spain, said on Wednesday that its net property income fell by a fifth in the year to end-March, after granting rental relief to struggling tenants in both jurisdictions as a result Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

But the company noted that footfall within the SA portfolio was trending towards pre-Covid-19 levels, with rural and township centres leading the way as urban centres showed slow recovery. Retail vacancies in SA rose to 3.9% from 2.9% the year before.

Its shopping centres are predominantly located in townships and rural areas, though East Rand Mall stands out as flagship mall within the SA portfolio.

Groceries, food speciality, pharmacies, electronics and home furnishings/décor showed growth attracted demand from consumers, while fashion, fast-foods and restaurants contracted, Vukile said in a statement.

Group net property income fell 20% to R1.9bn after tenants in SA were granted R141m in rental relief. In Spain, they were granted €18.8m, the company said. The value of its SA property portfolio was relatively stable at R15.6bn.

The value of the Spanish portfolio, which accounts just more than half of group total assets, fell 1.6% to €987m or R17.1bn. Vacancies within the Spanish portfolio were relatively contained at 1.7%.

The company declared a final dividend of 101.04c per share, equating to R966m, which was down from R1.234bn a year before.

