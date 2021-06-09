Companies / Property

Vukile full-year net rental income dives due to rent concession

But the company says footfall in the SA portfolio is trending towards pre-Covid-19 levels, with rural and township centres leading the way

09 June 2021 - 10:42 Andries Mahlangu
Fairvest’'s Sebokeng Plaza. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fairvest''s Sebokeng Plaza. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Income Fund, which owns a portfolio of shopping malls in SA and Spain, said on Wednesday that its net property income fell by a fifth in the year to end-March, after granting rental relief to struggling tenants in both jurisdictions as a result Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

But the company noted that footfall within the SA portfolio was trending towards pre-Covid-19 levels, with rural and township centres leading the way as urban centres showed slow recovery. Retail vacancies in SA rose to 3.9% from 2.9% the year before.

Its shopping centres are predominantly located in townships and rural areas, though East Rand Mall stands out as flagship mall within the SA portfolio.

Groceries, food speciality, pharmacies, electronics and home furnishings/décor showed growth attracted demand from consumers, while fashion, fast-foods and restaurants contracted, Vukile said in a statement.

Group net property income fell 20% to R1.9bn after tenants in SA were granted R141m in rental relief. In Spain, they were granted €18.8m, the company said.  The value of its SA property portfolio was relatively stable at R15.6bn.

The value of the Spanish portfolio, which accounts just more than half of group total assets, fell 1.6% to €987m or R17.1bn. Vacancies within the Spanish portfolio were relatively contained at 1.7%.

The company declared a final dividend of 101.04c per share, equating to R966m, which was down from R1.234bn a year before.

Fairvest wants a piece of Arrowhead

The two companies would create a more liquid property fund worth about R8bn with a focus on rural and community retail assets
Companies
1 month ago

Emira Property Fund will continue to pay dividends — for now

Unlike some of its peers, the landlord has managed to reward its shareholders despite giving tenants Covid-19 relief
Companies
3 months ago

Nepi and Growthpoint set to lead JSE firms with offshore exposure in 2021

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 remains key in bringing stability and confidence to the property sector
Companies
4 months ago

Vukile not pressed to sell assets for the sake of paying off debt

CEO Laurence Rapp disagrees that property companies’ relative debt levels have to be within a certain range
Companies
6 months ago
