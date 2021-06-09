Companies / Property Stor-Age ups dividend and flags further growth amid pandemic boost The storage specialist has benefited as Covid-19 shakes up business models, including home improvements, and boosts e-commerce BL PREMIUM

Stor-Age Property Reit, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, says it has continued to benefit from a pandemic-induced shake-up of companies’ business models, increasing its 2021 final dividend while also flagging further growth in its distributions.

Personal storage is gaining in popularity as a specialised property asset class globally amid a boost for online shopping, while the pandemic has also led to more people working from home, while businesses have rethought office space...