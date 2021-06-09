Stor-Age plans aggressive development rollout
SA’s largest personal storage provider says its assets have been highly defensive in lockdown
09 June 2021 - 19:38
Stor-Age Property Reit, the only listed personal storage provider on the JSE, is aggressively rolling out new developments despite the pandemic and an SA economy throttled by poor service delivery and a lack of electricity.
The company has secured a development pipeline of eight sites in SA, worth R685m, while keeping its relative debt levels at 24.1% gearing. The company is focused on the self-storage sector, a niche subsector of the broader commercial property market. It develops, acquires and manages high-profile self-storage properties. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now