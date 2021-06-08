Companies / Property

WATCH: How Sirius displayed resilience during the pandemic

Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

08 June 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Andrew Coombs. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Andrew Coombs. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sirius Real Estate has raised its annual dividend by more than 6%. The business parks operator says it has delivered a set of strong results despite challenging conditions, and is ready to take advantage of acquisition opportunities given the strength of its balance sheet.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrew Coombs.

