WATCH: How Sirius displayed resilience during the pandemic
Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
08 June 2021 - 07:30
Sirius Real Estate has raised its annual dividend by more than 6%. The business parks operator says it has delivered a set of strong results despite challenging conditions, and is ready to take advantage of acquisition opportunities given the strength of its balance sheet.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrew Coombs.
