Sirius Real Estate shines through pandemic Few tenants needed rental discount support in the financial year to end-March 2021

Sirius Real Estate, the JSE-listed owner of German business parks and storage warehouses, offered deferred rental payments to 13 of about 5,000 of its tenants in the financial year to end-March as the landlord managed through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic in the European country.

The pandemic has had devastating effects on the commercial property sector in SA, but Sirius has fared better than many of its SA peers have...