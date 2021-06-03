Q&A: CEO Steven Herring is set to launch Cape Town’s tallest residential tower
Offering 180 serviced studios and apartments, the housing units in One Thibault are being financed via private group Flyt’s section 12J property investment fund
03 June 2021 - 18:04
Steven Herring, a property developer with an impressive track record of developing shopping centres and multi-use real estate developments, says he and his team can turn One Thibault into Cape Town’s standout residential building with views to envy.
Herring also heads Heriot Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), a diversified listed property fund founded in 1998. Heriot owns assets worth R4.6bn...
