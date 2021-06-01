One Thibault to become Cape Town’s largest residential building
The iconic building will stand 126m tall with 180 housing units when it opens in mid-2022
01 June 2021 - 12:40
Thibault Investments is set to redevelop One Thibault in Cape Town, turning it into the tallest residential building in the Mother City when it opens in just more than a year’s time.
Landlords are converting office buildings into residential buildings across SA as they look to fill stubborn vacancies and to meet demand for housing for groups with varied affordability...
