Companies / Property One Thibault to become Cape Town’s largest residential building The iconic building will stand 126m tall with 180 housing units when it opens in mid-2022 BL PREMIUM

Thibault Investments is set to redevelop One Thibault in Cape Town, turning it into the tallest residential building in the Mother City when it opens in just more than a year’s time.

Landlords are converting office buildings into residential buildings across SA as they look to fill stubborn vacancies and to meet demand for housing for groups with varied affordability...