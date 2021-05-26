Companies / Property

Arrowhead reports recovery, but holds on to distribution

The property group has cited general caution in opting not to proceed with an interim distribution to end-March, but says signs of recovery are evident

26 May 2021 - 08:31 Karl Gernetzky

Arrowhead Properties, which is in merger talks with peer Fairvest, says it remains cautious about doling out cash to shareholders, even as rental collections begin to stabilise near pre-Covid-19 levels.

Strong tenant retention and reletting help to underpin a recovery in the group’s six months to end-March, when it provided rental relief of only R5m, from R77m in the preceding six months. ..

