Arrowhead reports recovery, but holds on to distribution
The property group has cited general caution in opting not to proceed with an interim distribution to end-March, but says signs of recovery are evident
26 May 2021 - 08:31
Arrowhead Properties, which is in merger talks with peer Fairvest, says it remains cautious about doling out cash to shareholders, even as rental collections begin to stabilise near pre-Covid-19 levels.
Strong tenant retention and reletting help to underpin a recovery in the group’s six months to end-March, when it provided rental relief of only R5m, from R77m in the preceding six months. ..
