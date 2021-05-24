Tradehold’s properties lose 8.5% of their value

Property investment group Tradehold is selling noncore businesses in Mozambique to focus on SA and its other offshore operations.
The group, which swung into a loss in the year to February, said it was simplifying its structure, by reducing the number of countries in Africa in which it operates to focus on its SA-based Collins Group, which owns industrial assets and also manages Tradehold’s property portfolio in Namibia; UK-based shopping complex owner Moorgarth, as well as Boutique Workplace Company, which provides offices in central London. ..
