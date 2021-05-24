Companies / Property Tradehold sells off its Mozambique assets BL PREMIUM

Property investment group Tradehold is selling noncore businesses in Mozambique to focus on SA and its other offshore operations.

The group, which swung into a loss in the year to February, said it was simplifying its structure, by reducing the number of countries in Africa in which it operates to focus on its SA-based Collins Group, which owns industrial assets and also manages Tradehold’s property portfolio in Namibia; UK-based shopping complex owner Moorgarth, as well as Boutique Workplace Company, which provides offices in central London. ..