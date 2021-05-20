Indluplace Properties battles stubborn vacancies
The retail specialist says tenants are either choosing to buy or are struggling to afford rentals
20 May 2021 - 18:35
Residential property landlord Indluplace Properties says it is battling to bring down the vacancy level of its R3.8bn portfolio as more people choose to buy instead of rent and others struggle to raise deposits for their first month of rental.
Indluplace owns 9,582 residential units, the majority of which cater for people in the affordable rental market. Its vacancies rose from 11.3% at the end of September 2020 to 11.4% at the end of March 2021...
