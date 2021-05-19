Companies / Property Investec Property’s full-year distributable income drops as Covid-19 weighs BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund (IPF) said on Wednesday that its full-year distributable income per share — a key measure of its financial performance — dropped by the third as the fund granted rental concessions to struggling tenants and focused on keeping the existing client base.

The distributable income per share dropped 33.8% to 97.08c in the year to end-March, from a year ago, Investec Property said in its results statement...