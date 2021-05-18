Companies / Property

WATCH: Redefine Properties posts profit plunge of almost 63%

Redefine CEO Andrew König discusses how the property group is dealing with the fallout from Covid-19

18 May 2021 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Redefine Properties has posted a near 63% plunge in interim headline earnings, as it had to provide rental relief of more than R107m to financially distressed tenants during the period.

Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Andrew König.

