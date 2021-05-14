Companies / Property

Covid-19 has not spared high-flying Spear Reit

The hard lockdown and negative rental reversions forced the company to slash its dividend payout for the first time since listing in 2016

14 May 2021 - 14:30 ALISTAIR ANDERSON

Spear Reit, the Western Cape-focused listed landlord, did not escape the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with the hard lockdown and negative rental reversions forcing it to slash its dividend payout for the first time since listing in 2016.

The company, which owns a property portfolio comprising of 32 assets worth R4.5bn and has a market capitalisation of R1.4bn, announced a final dividend per share for the year to end-February 2021 of 58.70c per share...

