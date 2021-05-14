Companies / Property Covid-19 has not spared high-flying Spear Reit The hard lockdown and negative rental reversions forced the company to slash its dividend payout for the first time since listing in 2016 BL PREMIUM

Spear Reit, the Western Cape-focused listed landlord, did not escape the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with the hard lockdown and negative rental reversions forcing it to slash its dividend payout for the first time since listing in 2016.

The company, which owns a property portfolio comprising of 32 assets worth R4.5bn and has a market capitalisation of R1.4bn, announced a final dividend per share for the year to end-February 2021 of 58.70c per share...