Rebosis making headway in debt talks, shareholders told Deal with unnamed parties could throw the cash-strapped property company a lifeline

Rebosis Property Fund founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana moved to reassure shareholders on Tuesday that the company is making progress in talks with unnamed investors for a transaction that could throw the debt-laden property firm a lifeline.

The company is in talks with local and offshore institutions and pension funds for a deal meant to reduce its debt, which was racked up through the financing of some of its flagship shopping malls, including Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth and Forest Hill in Centurion...