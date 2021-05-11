Rebosis making headway in debt talks, shareholders told
Deal with unnamed parties could throw the cash-strapped property company a lifeline
11 May 2021 - 19:24
Rebosis Property Fund founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana moved to reassure shareholders on Tuesday that the company is making progress in talks with unnamed investors for a transaction that could throw the debt-laden property firm a lifeline.
The company is in talks with local and offshore institutions and pension funds for a deal meant to reduce its debt, which was racked up through the financing of some of its flagship shopping malls, including Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth and Forest Hill in Centurion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now