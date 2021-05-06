Attacq and Atterbury sell property rights to PIC
Public Investment Corporation confirms it has acquired 100% of the leasehold rights of a property leased to Deloitte
06 May 2021 - 19:03
Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, and private property developer Atterbury have sold leasehold rights of a property leased to auditing firm Deloitte in a R1.7bn deal.
The two companies, which had a 50/50 joint venture, will sell the leasehold rights of the property to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), represented by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now