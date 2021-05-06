Companies / Property Attacq and Atterbury sell property rights to PIC Public Investment Corporation confirms it has acquired 100% of the leasehold rights of a property leased to Deloitte BL PREMIUM

Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, and private property developer Atterbury have sold leasehold rights of a property leased to auditing firm Deloitte in a R1.7bn deal.

The two companies, which had a 50/50 joint venture, will sell the leasehold rights of the property to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), represented by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)...